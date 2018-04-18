DENVER (AP) — A wildfire fanned by strong winds in southern Colorado has burned 10 homes, with most total losses.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder praised fire crews on Wednesday for protecting so much property despite a lack of air support because of winds gusting up to 60 mph on Tuesday. The fire broke out between Colorado Springs and Pueblo and burned over 40,000 acres.

Elder hopes they can put the remaining fire out before winds pick up later Wednesday.

The fire started near Interstate 25 so Elder suspects it was sparked by something like a tossed cigarette or a spark from a chain hanging from a passing truck.

Another wind-whipped wildfire destroyed five homes and several outbuildings east of Pueblo and forced 200 families from their homes. No injuries were reported.

8:25 a.m.

Calmer weather on Wednesday should help firefighters trying to stop wildfires that started in strong winds.

Winds gusting to 60 mph helped fan a wildfire between Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Tuesday. It burned at least 10 buildings close to Interstate 25 and sheriff’s patrol car also went up in flames. Authorities were so busy just trying to get people evacuated they weren’t able to do much to fight the flames or protect property.

Meanwhile, another wind-whipped wildfire destroyed five homes and several outbuildings east of Pueblo and forced 200 families from their homes. No injuries were reported.

