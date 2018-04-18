Garden of the Gods Park (credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4) – Celebrate Earth Day with these events this weekend in Denver.

Saturday

Rocky Mountain National Park: While the National Park Service says every day is Earth Day at the park, you’ll find special events on Saturday. Head to the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center for a number of activities, from an arts & crafts station to games that test your survival skills. There’s also a class on black bears and how to protect them or volunteer to help pick up trash. Admission to the park is free Saturday, April 21 to kick off National Park Week.

Denver: Saturday is the annual Denver Digs Trees Fruit and Yard Tree Sale. You’ll find the honeycrisp apple tree, Stanley plum tree and other fruit trees. If you like flowering trees, check out the Cleveland Select Flowering Pear or Hot Wings Tatarian maple. You’ll also find plenty of shade trees. The trees usually cost between $80 and $150 but with the help of the Denver Digs Trees’ sponsors the cost is just $45 or $65. The sale is from noon to 2 p.m. at the City Park Greenhouse at 2500 E. 23rd Avenue near the Denver Zoo and Sloan’s Lake Park.

Barr Lake: The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is celebrating Earth Day by focusing on the progress made in the last 30 years helping birds and conserving their habitat. It’s chance to learn more about birds with a guided walk, bird banding demonstrations and meeting live raptors. It costs $5 for each vehicle but that includes entrance fees, lunch and a kite festival.

To register, visit www.birdconservancy.org/30years.

Boulder: The grocery store Alfalfas always throws a party to celebrate Earth Day and this year it’s doubling down with a grand reopening under local ownership. Its two stores will host more than 40 vendors offering samples. There’s also free goat yoga as well as lots of activities for the kids. Alfalfas has teamed up with Wish For Wheels to build bikes that will go to kids in low income communities. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boulder location. The Louisville location will host its party from 11-4 on Sunday.

Sunday

Aurora: It’s a personal Earth Day for Lindsay Believa. She teamed up with Aurora Parks and Rec for an afternoon of tree planting and park cleanup in Red Tail Hawk Park (23701 E. Hinsdale Way). Believa is hosting the event to honor her grandmother. She’ll have a food truck on hand to feed volunteers and promises a fun planting activity for kids.

Longmont: Join the Lefthand Watershed Oversight Group and Ollin Farms for a community planting event to celebrate Earth Day. The planting includes a new plum orchard and apple trees in a new research area. There’s also a restoration project for the creek. Meet at the pavilion at 11 a.m. and everything should be wrapped up by 2 p.m. Bring rubber boats if you have them. Find more details about the event here.

Colorado Springs: It’ll be a car-free morning the Garden of the Gods. No vehicles will be allowed into the park from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The city hopes visitors will park at the Visitor and Nature Center or Rock Ledge Historic Site. The idea is give visitors a better experience in the park. Anyone enjoying the park Sunday morning will be asked to fill out a survey about the experience.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.