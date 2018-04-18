(credit: CBS)

By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – A law professor at DU said she started yelling to get out of the car after her Uber driver said he was going to take her to a hotel against her wishes during her ride to DIA.

Nancy Leong tweeted about her Uber ride Tuesday morning, saying in part “he said he was going to ‘take me to a hotel’ and got off the highway. We got to a stop light. I started yelling ‘let me out of the (expletive) car’ and he wouldn’t unlock the doors.”

Leong continued her story on Twitter. She said at a stop light, she “started pounding on the windows until construction workers looked over.”

That’s when she said the driver unlocked the doors and she jumped out. Her suitcase was in the trunk. She started screaming and pounding on the trunk until he popped it open. The man got out of the car and started coming toward Leong but he apparently forgot to set the brake on the car and it started rolling into the intersection. The driver got back in the car to stop it and drove off.

Leong said two construction workers were with her before she decided to call another Uber to drive her the rest of the way to DIA. She had no issues with the second driver.

She says she didn’t call police because she was in a hurry to make her flight on time.

Leong was able to get the car’s license plate number and said the driver did not look like the man in the picture in his Uber profile.

She directed her tweets to the ride sharing company.

“Hey @ Uber I really need you to understand how terrifying this was. I was about 10 seconds from putting my foot through the back passenger window. I’m getting on a flight but I expect a response ASAP,” she tweeted.

Uber answered and tweeted that they take this seriously and are looking into it.

You can read Leong’s tweets about her Uber ride here: https://twitter.com/nancyleong/status/986268545578348544. Warning: there is some profanity.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.