By Dominic Garcia

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A new, free exhibit is opening at Red Rocks that shows patrons the past and present of the park. “Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Coming of Age/A Photo Exhibit from Yesterday and Today” by author and photographer Larry Johnson is a breathtaking exhibit of 101 large matched up photographs from the park’s past and today.

“Red Rocks is special to me, it brings something special out of me. It’s like I’m connected to it in some way,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Larry spent three years taking old photographs of Red Rocks and recreating them from the same spots they were taken years ago. There are 101 before and after pictures, the earliest dates back to 1890. Larry says some picture locations took days to find.

“We’re seeing the differences, the changes, both what humans have done and what nature has done,” said Johnson.

Larry, a native of Colorado, says he feels a connection to the photographers that took the pictures he’s recreating and hopes it inspires others down the road.

“One hundred years from now I hope someone goes to the same spots I’m in, takes the same pictures, and will be able to see just how different life is”.

The exhibit will be open every day April 18-June15 at the Visitors Center at Red Rocks.

*The Red Rocks Visitor Center is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April through October except on concert days. Concert day closing time varies based on concert start time. Please call 720-865-2494 for more details.

Larry has also published a book on the pictures he’s taken. They are available at all of the Tattered Cover Bookstores and Ace Green Mountain Hardware.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.