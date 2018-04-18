A view of Spruce Tree House, one of the cliff dwellings built by the Ancestral Puebloans at Mesa Verde National Park, taken on May 14, 2015. (credit: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Mesa Verde National Park is working to remove some free roaming cattle and horses.

The Cortez Journal reports there are nearly 100 animals in the backcountry of the park. The park wants to catch the livestock and find permanent homes for them.

The park plans to improve fencing to make sure the animals don’t get back into the park boundary.