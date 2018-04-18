  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for Tuesday’s damaging wind has departed Colorado. Sunny and cool weather will prevail behind the storm on Wednesday. Denver and the Front Range will top out in the middle and upper 50s which is below normal for the second half of April. The mountains will generally reach the 40s which is also cooler than normal for the start of “mud season”.

Warmer weather will return on Thursday with highs in the 60s for lower elevations and 50s in the high country. We’ll stay dry across Colorado through at least Thursday afternoon. Then a storm arriving from the west will spread snow over the mountains Thursday night and bring the metro area a slight chance for rain before the start of the Friday morning commute. The snow will continue in the high country through the day on Friday while locations below 6,000 feet should stay JUST warm enough for rain instead of snow.

The wet weather will persist into Saturday morning before dry weather returns from Saturday afternoon through at least next Monday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

