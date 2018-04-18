  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS) – Colorado is growing fast, and Coloradans are coming together to make sure their workforce can keep up.

A new program called “Project Bootstrap” is helping prepare the next generation of skilled trade workers.

Project Bootstrap is the result of a partnership between the Colorado Homebuilding Academy, and work-wear company Wolverine Worldwide.

They held an event on Wednesday to celebrate skilled trade workers, and donate a new pair of work boots to those who are just entering the industry.

project bootstrap 2 Program Provides Free Boots For Colorado Trade Works

(credit: CBS)

“There are often many barriers in terms of entering your first job,” said Devon Vanoostveen, Marketing Specialist for Wolverine, “and so we like to just eliminate one of those barriers and be able to give them their first pair of work boots.”

“We want to celebrate the next generation for choosing to go into the skilled trades,” said Vanoostveen.

project bootstrap 1 Program Provides Free Boots For Colorado Trade Works

Devon Vanoostveen of Wolverine (credit: CBS)

Project Bootstrap distributed about 400 pairs of work boots to Colorado workers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

