(credit: CBS)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– All that remain of two homes that were destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning in a Castle Rock neighborhood are burned out shells.

Copter4 flew over the homes on North Foxtail Drive and the street behind on Wednesday morning.

Two of the homes have partially collapsed and are destroyed. There is damage to three other homes where the flames spread. Wind speeds of about 30 to 40 miles an hour spread the flames.

What caused the fire is being investigated but investigators believe it may have started in the garage.