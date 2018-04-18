  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– All that remain of two homes that were destroyed in a fire on Tuesday morning in a Castle Rock neighborhood are burned out shells.

castle rock fire 1 Fire Aftermath: Homes Burned Out Shells

Copter4 flew over the homes damaged by fire in Castle Rock (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the homes on North Foxtail Drive and the street behind on Wednesday morning.castle rock fires vomap frame 818 Fire Aftermath: Homes Burned Out Shells

Two of the homes have partially collapsed and are destroyed. There is damage to three other homes where the flames spread. Wind speeds of about 30 to 40 miles an hour spread the flames.

castle rock fire1 Fire Aftermath: Homes Burned Out Shells

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is being investigated but investigators believe it may have started in the garage.

castle rock fire Fire Aftermath: Homes Burned Out Shells

(credit: South Metro Fire)

castle rock fires lu1 frame 2441 Fire Aftermath: Homes Burned Out Shells

(credit: CBS)

