(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags across Colorado to be flown at half-staff in honor of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of her burial, Saturday.

Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92 following a series of hospitalizations. She was the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and the mother of former President George W. Bush.