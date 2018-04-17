A downed tree at Sheridan and Ohio (credit: CBS)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Serious wind gusts shut down parts of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado for some time.

The Colorado Department of Transportation say traffic going south on I-25 at Highway 119 in Longmont is getting through after a semi truck overturned.

A high wind restriction has since been put into place.

High wind restriction I-25 120 Ave to WY border;Blown-over semi on ramp from CO 7 to NB I-25,not affecting highway;Traffic getting thru SB I-25 @ CO 119,crash clean up continues;Blowing dirt,dust,debris along corridor causing poor visibility — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 17, 2018

The northbound ramp from CO-7 to I-25, in Lafayette, is also closed for another overturned semi truck.

The wind has also toppled over numerous trees and power lines in the metro area.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says they are getting reports of trees blocking roads.

North Metro firefighters say a trampoline blew onto Sheridan Boulevard near 136th. It has been secured.

Emergency crews responded to a downed light pole at 15th and Curtis Streets.

Xcel Energy says they have 30,000 customers without power in Denver and Boulder.

Dust plume extends over 300 miles from San Luis Valley to NE Colorado. #COWX pic.twitter.com/TTn23RLbzj — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 17, 2018

The National Weather Service says the wind has created a plume of dust stretching over 300 miles across the eastern half of the state, from the San Luis Valley to the state’s northeastern corner.

There are a couple dozen flights delayed for multiple airlines at Denver International Airport because of the wind gusts.