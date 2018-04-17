  • CBS4On Air

A downed tree at Sheridan and Ohio (credit: CBS)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Serious wind gusts shut down parts of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado for some time.

The Colorado Department of Transportation say traffic going south on I-25 at Highway 119 in Longmont is getting through after a semi truck overturned.

119 wind frame 26288 Strong Winds Blow Over Semi Trucks & Down Power Lines, Trees

(credit: CDOT)

A high wind restriction has since been put into place.

The northbound ramp from CO-7 to I-25, in Lafayette, is also closed for another overturned semi truck.

wind speeds Strong Winds Blow Over Semi Trucks & Down Power Lines, Trees

The wind has also toppled over numerous trees and power lines in the metro area.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says they are getting reports of trees blocking roads.

downed tree Strong Winds Blow Over Semi Trucks & Down Power Lines, Trees

A downed tree at Sheridan and Ohio (credit: CBS)

North Metro firefighters say a trampoline blew onto Sheridan Boulevard near 136th. It has been secured.

street light down Strong Winds Blow Over Semi Trucks & Down Power Lines, Trees

A traffic light down at 20th and Curtis (credit: CBS)

Emergency crews responded to a downed light pole at 15th and Curtis Streets.

15th curtis light pole Strong Winds Blow Over Semi Trucks & Down Power Lines, Trees

(credit: CBS)

Xcel Energy says they have 30,000 customers without power in Denver and Boulder.

The National Weather Service says the wind has created a plume of dust stretching over 300 miles across the eastern half of the state, from the San Luis Valley to the state’s northeastern corner.

There are a couple dozen flights delayed for multiple airlines at Denver International Airport because of the wind gusts.

