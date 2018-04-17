COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Fire crews are fighting wind-swept wildfires in southern Colorado as hurricane-force winds also kick up dust, topple trucks and close highways across the state.

People have been told to evacuate because of the fires burning in El Paso and Pueblo counties. In Pueblo County, five homes have been lost.

In El Paso County, 10 structures have been lost.

A wind gust of 83 mph was recorded at the National Wind Technology Center in Boulder.

The National Weather Service says the wind has created a plume of dust stretching over 300 miles across the eastern half of the state, from the San Luis Valley to the state’s northeastern corner.

