BREAKING NEWSHomes On Fire In Castle Rock, Neighbors Evacuated
Filed Under:50th Avenue, Anthony Miles-Hollis, Beeler Street, Dawaune Ellis, Denver Police, Local TV, Sysco
Dawaune Ellis (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– The man Denver police arrested in the stabbing death of his co-worker has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Dawaune Ellis, 24, is accused of stabbing and killing his coworker at the Sysco distribution warehouse near Beeler Street and East 50th Avenue on April 5.

dawaune ellis beeler st homicide suspect from denverpd Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Co Worker

Dawaune Ellis (credit: Denver Police)

Witnesses say Ellis attacked Anthony Miles-Hollis, 28, from behind, stabbing him multiple times in the neck and body.

The victim reportedly told other witnesses Ellis also punched him in the face before the stabbing.

Ellis has also been charged with possession of a weapon by previous offender.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s