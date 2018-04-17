Dawaune Ellis (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– The man Denver police arrested in the stabbing death of his co-worker has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Dawaune Ellis, 24, is accused of stabbing and killing his coworker at the Sysco distribution warehouse near Beeler Street and East 50th Avenue on April 5.

Witnesses say Ellis attacked Anthony Miles-Hollis, 28, from behind, stabbing him multiple times in the neck and body.

The victim reportedly told other witnesses Ellis also punched him in the face before the stabbing.

Ellis has also been charged with possession of a weapon by previous offender.