By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Foundation is set to honor some of the department’s top officers this week.

Thirty-four men and women will be recognized at an award luncheon on Thursday. One of those awards will go to an officer for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Sgt. Carla Havard is one of this year’s recipient. Inside her office, the walls are covered with information on cases, some still active. Others have ben closed for some time.

“I think that is why I keep them posted as a reminder for everyone that is arrested, there is a victim,” Havard said.

Even when she leaves the District one headquarters, her work is with her.

“Most people say that this thing that we do is a job… for a lot of people it’s a calling,” she said.

Havard is one of those people.

Outside of her 20-year career, she has spent countless hours supporting community members and groups. Working with more than a half a dozen community groups that help the homeless, at risk youth and victims of crime.

Building relationships with those who have spent their lives in Denver and others still looking for direction.

“The more people see us as a person being involved, being invested, being concerned about the same things they’re concerned about, they’ll understand that community and the police are one in the same,” she said.

Her unexpected service is just one reason she is being honored with the Denver Police Foundations Above and Beyond award.

While she says she is humbled by the notion she has a much different perspective on what she has done.

“If someone were to tell me they would give me 100 percent, I don’t think I would be impressed by that. That’s our standard operating level. Now 125 or 150 then yes,” Havard said with a laugh.

