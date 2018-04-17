DENVER (CBS4) – Five current and former staffers at Denver’s East High School face criminal charges for failing to report an alleged sexual assault.

The Denver Post reports a boy assaulted a girl off campus in 2016.

Among those charged is Andy Mendelsberg who was forced to resign during the scandal involving a cheerleading coach with questionable methods.

Current school leadership says it did report the rape to police at the time and it will continue to work with investigators.

The staffers are expected to be in court next week.