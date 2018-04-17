BREAKING NEWSHomes On Fire In Castle Rock, Neighbors Evacuated
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Another fire in Douglas County has some residents on pre-evacuation orders.

The fire is burning near Rampart Range Road and Highway 67.

Pre-evacuation notices have been requested from the 0000-3000 block of North Highway 67. That’s about 10 miles west of Sedalia.

The fire is called Rampart 67 Fire.

