DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Another fire in Douglas County has some residents on pre-evacuation orders.
The fire is burning near Rampart Range Road and Highway 67.
Pre-evacuation notices have been requested from the 0000-3000 block of North Highway 67. That’s about 10 miles west of Sedalia.
The fire is called Rampart 67 Fire.
