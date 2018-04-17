Two Warnings For Wind And FireWe have two separate warnings for strong winds and fire danger going on simultaneously to cover all of the eastern plains along with parts of southern Colorado and the Western Slope.

Deputies Help Bear Locked In CarA bear found itself in need of police assistance after breaking into a car and getting trapped inside. Matt Yurus reports.

3 Homes On Fire In Castle RockThe homes are located on Foxtail Drive.

Summer Concert Series Announced For Chautauqua AuditoriumThe list of summer performances at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder was released. Those performances start with Leo Kottke & James McMurtry on June 14. Matt Yurus reports.

Film On The Rocks Lineup AnnouncedThe 2018 lineup for Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheater has been released. Matt Yurus reports.

Stapleton, Lambert, Underwood And Vegas Win At ACM AwardsThe 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards marked a memorable night for the victims of the massive Las Vegas shooting, comeback queen Carrie Underwood and triple-winners Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.