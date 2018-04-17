  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– A new study on driving while high shows many in Colorado have done just that in the past year with some admitting they drive while high daily.

More than 11,000 marijuana users and non-users participated in a new study from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

cdot drugged driving 5pkg copy 01 frame 546 Study: Thousands Admit To Driving While High

(credit: CBS)

Seventy percent of pot users admitted to driving high at least once in the past year. Nearly 30 percent say they drive while high almost daily.

Ten percent say marijuana makes them a better driver.

Half of those surveyed say they consume less cannabis when knowing they have to drive.

