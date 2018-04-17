Filed Under:Bryon Donohoe, Department Of Energy, Golden, Gregg Beckham, Local TV, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, NREL, Plastic, Plastic-Eating Enzyme

By Kathy Walsh

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Scientists have accidentally engineered a mutant enzyme that eats plastic bottles. The breakthrough offers promise in solving one of the world’s biggest pollution problems.

The discovery was made by researchers both at the University of Portsmouth in England and at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden.

1plastic enzyme frame 0 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

(credit: CBS)

They were examining a natural enzyme found in a Japanese recycling plant that could break down plastic.

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 300 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

(credit: CBS)

At NREL, Senior Research Fellow and study leader Gregg Beckham said scientists genetically modified it.

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 1973 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

Gregg Beckham (credit: CBS)

“Essentially to break it, to take it back to evolutionary time and we accidentally made it better,” Beckham told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 2282 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

(credit: CBS)

A test on smooth pieces of plastic from one of Beckham’s soda bottles revealed the scientific surprise.

“It’s pretty cool,” said NREL Senior Scientist Bryon Donohoe.

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 1122 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

Bryon Donohoe (credit: CBS)

He explained how the enzyme eats away at the strong, man-made plastic called polyethylene terephthalate, PET, used in millions of tons of plastic bottles.

1plastic enzyme frame 390 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

(credit: CBS)

“Carving out these pits and cavities down into the surface,” Donohoe said.

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 1297 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

Bryon Donohoe (credit: CBS)

It usually takes decades, if not centuries, for plastic bottles to break down.

1plastic enzyme frame 540 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

(credit: CBS)

“I think that we’re on the order of months here instead of decades,” said Donohoe.

While excited about the discovery he called amazing, Beckham said it absolutely does not solve our plastics pollution problem, but he calls it a promising step.

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 947 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

Gregg Beckham (credit: CBS)

When asked if this will change the earth Donohoe said, “Eventually. I think this is a change we have to make, right?”

nrel plastic enzyme 5pkg copy 01 frame 0 Scientists In Colorado Accidentally Engineer Plastic Eating Enzyme

(credit: CBS)

Scientists are now working on improving the enzyme to allow it to be used industrially. There is urgency in the work. According to NREL, experts estimate that by 2050, there will be as much plastic waste in the ocean by mass as there are fish.

