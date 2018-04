(credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – If you happen to be craving pizza, you now have the option to get a pie delivered practically anywhere in the state.

Domino’s now delivers pizzas in the great outdoors.

The new delivery hotspots include Denver parks like City Park, Wash Park and Sloan’s Lake.

The delivery points require street access and customers can’t create their own access points.

The hotspot orders can be made online or through the domino’s app.