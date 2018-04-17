  • CBS4On Air

The Laundry Truck (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The Laundry Truck will soon be able to help twice the number of people thanks to the addition of a second truck.

The mobile laundry mat is about giving low income families and the homeless an opportunity to improve their lives by washing and drying clothes free of charge.

homeless laundry ej8 frame 5141 The Laundry Truck Adds 2nd Truck

The Laundry Truck (credit: CBS)

The mobile laundry truck travels around Denver to reach those who cannot get to or afford a laundromat.

homeless laundry ej8 frame 2295 The Laundry Truck Adds 2nd Truck

The Laundry Truck (credit: CBS)

The truck itself runs a massive generator to power six washers and six dryers and aims to make a small environmental footprint by storing and recycling grey water from the loads.

homeless laundry ej8 frame 2771 The Laundry Truck Adds 2nd Truck

(credit: CBS)

Since last year, the truck has helped people wash more than 12 tons of laundry.

LINK: The Laundry Truck

