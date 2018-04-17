  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is caught between a high pressure ridge moving out and an approaching cold front from the west. The result, extremely strong, gusty winds across the state for Tuesday.

The Denver metro area and most of eastern Colorado have a double warning going on for the wind. A High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger. One little spark could really take off in the winds expected to gust up to 50 to 65 mph across the region.

The approaching cold front will be swinging through the state late in the day on Tuesday. This will produce a quick burst of snow and wind in the northern mountains. The front passage may also, initiate a few brief, sprinkles of rain for Denver and the eastern plains.

Behind the front on Wednesday winds will be lighter and temperatures will be cooler. Next chance for measurable moisture will be a storm system Friday into Saturday that may bring showers, thunderstorms and possible snow.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

