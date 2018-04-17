BREAKING NEWSHomes On Fire In Castle Rock, Neighbors Evacuated
Filed Under:Castle Rock, Local TV, South Metro Fire Rescue

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Three homes burned in Castle Rock as crews with South Metro Fire Rescue worked to bring the fire under control.

The burning homes are on North Foxtail Drive. Two of the homes have partially collapsed. There is damage to a third home.

castle rock fire Winds Fuel Fire That Burns Homes In Castle Rock

(credit: South Metro Fire)

The homes surrounding those on fire have been evacuated.

castle rock fires lu1 frame 33 Winds Fuel Fire That Burns Homes In Castle Rock

(credit: CBS)

“When this fire came in we had consistent 30-40 mph winds in the area and we had a lot of our resources south for a fire on Tomah Road,” said Castle Rock Fire Chief Art Morales.

castle rock e1523983253841 Winds Fuel Fire That Burns Homes In Castle Rock

(credit: South Metro Fire)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

castle rock fires lu1 frame 2441 Winds Fuel Fire That Burns Homes In Castle Rock

(credit: CBS)

“The garage door was open that’s what helped the fire move into the home,” said Morales.

castle rock fires lu1 frame 641 Winds Fuel Fire That Burns Homes In Castle Rock

(credit: CBS)

The homes are located west of the outlet mall in Castle Rock.

Firefighters are battling strong winds. There are no reports of any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s