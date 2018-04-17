CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Three homes burned in Castle Rock as crews with South Metro Fire Rescue worked to bring the fire under control.

Multiple units from South Metro are assisting Castle Rock with 3 homes burning on N. Foxtail Drive. Immediate surrounding homes evacuated, no injuries reported. Firefighters contending with high winds. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/AIP3zSb0i3 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 17, 2018

The burning homes are on North Foxtail Drive. Two of the homes have partially collapsed. There is damage to a third home.

The homes surrounding those on fire have been evacuated.

“When this fire came in we had consistent 30-40 mph winds in the area and we had a lot of our resources south for a fire on Tomah Road,” said Castle Rock Fire Chief Art Morales.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

“The garage door was open that’s what helped the fire move into the home,” said Morales.

The homes are located west of the outlet mall in Castle Rock.

Firefighters are battling strong winds. There are no reports of any injuries.