  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fentanyl, Heroin, Local TV, Safe, Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic

DENVER (CBS4)– There is a new partnership between federal, state and local agencies. The group compares the heroin and fentanyl epidemic to a deadly viral pandemic.

They want to tackle the problem in Colorado by targeting dealers and trying to get more people into treatment.

heroin impact 12vo frame 444 Group Compares Heroin Epidemic To Deadly Viral Pandemic

(credit: CBS)

One member lost his son to a heroin overdose last year and points to the enormous impact on our nation.

heroin impact 12vo frame 414 Group Compares Heroin Epidemic To Deadly Viral Pandemic

(credit: CBS)

“When you have 64,000 dying each year because of overdoses, when it is the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50 in our country, when 85,000 kids per year are being put in foster homes because of addiction, when a baby is born every 25 minutes addicted to heroin and when its costing our nation $5.4 billion a year… we call that a national emergency not just a public health crisis,” said James Winnefeld, father of an addict.

heroin impact 12sot frame 94 Group Compares Heroin Epidemic To Deadly Viral Pandemic

(credit: CBS)

The organization is called SAFE which stands for Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic.

heroin impact 12sot frame 905 Group Compares Heroin Epidemic To Deadly Viral Pandemic

(credit: CBS)

Comments
  1. MICHAELOGAZIE says:
    April 17, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    I don’t believe all these stuff

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s