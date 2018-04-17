(credit: Inner City Health Center)

DENVER (CBS4)– Veterans have a great chance for a free dental screening May 3 in Denver.

Inner City Health Center is stepping in to fill in the gap for many veterans who don’t have dental coverage. The Free Dental Screening Day will last all day at the clinic’s location at 3800 York Street in Denver. It’s by appointment only.

Veterans who sign up get an hour-long visit with a skilled dental professional, saving an average of $60 for a typical screening charge.

Dentists and dental hygienists will be able to handle some cavities and other immediate dental work. If more treatment is needed, the veteran then meets with a financial advisor at the clinic to plan a course of treatment, and identify financial aid resources that may be available to help cover the cost.

The Colorado Dental Health Care Program for low-income seniors can provides assistance for those who qualify, for example.

To sign up for the free day, vets should go to http://www.innercityhealth.org and fill out the forms. The information’s on the right side of the homepage.

Veterans can call the dental clinic at 303 296-4873 to set up their appointments.

The free screening day is a first for Inner City Health Center. It is funded by a gift from the military/veteran support non-profit group Homefront Heroes.

