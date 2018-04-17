(credit: CBS)

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former First Lady Barbara Bush has passed away.

A statement by the office of George H.W. Bush states she passed away on Tuesday at the home she and her husband built after leaving Washington in 1993.

The wife of the nation’s 41st president is survived by her husband of 73 years, five children, 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Bush had been in failing health as of Sunday, but was in “great spirits,” according to her granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager.

On Monday night, she was alert and having conversations over a bourbon, a source close to the Bush family told CBS News.

Bush was the mother of the 43rd brought a plainspoken, grandmotherly style to the White House.

Details about a funeral have not been released.