COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be no flights in or out of the airport in Colorado Springs on Tuesday after a fire broke out on the roof.

The inside of the terminal is damaged after firefighters had to get at the fire from the inside.

The fire started at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday. It was under control shortly afterwards.

No one was hurt.

At least three inbound planes waited on the runway and ended up de-planing at another area of the airport.

#COSfire update: COS has been cleared to begin assessment of fire, smoke, & water damage. The terminal remains closed. Please contact your airline or rental car company directly.

COS Airfield, GA, and all military operations remain open. — CO Springs Airport (@COSAirport) April 17, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

