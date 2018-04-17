COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be no flights in or out of the airport in Colorado Springs on Tuesday after a fire broke out on the roof.
The inside of the terminal is damaged after firefighters had to get at the fire from the inside.
The fire started at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday. It was under control shortly afterwards.
No one was hurt.
At least three inbound planes waited on the runway and ended up de-planing at another area of the airport.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
