COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be no flights in or out of the airport in Colorado Springs on Tuesday after a fire broke out on the roof.

The inside of the terminal is damaged after firefighters had to get at the fire from the inside.

airport damage Roof Fire Forces Closure Of Colorado Springs Airport

(credit: KKTV)

The fire started at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday. It was under control shortly afterwards.

airport Roof Fire Forces Closure Of Colorado Springs Airport

(credit: CBS)

No one was hurt.

At least three inbound planes waited on the runway and ended up de-planing at another area of the airport.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LINK: Colorado Springs Airport

