By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Wind is going to be a big issue for Tuesday for metro Denver and all of eastern Colorado. We have two separate warnings for strong winds and fire danger going on simultaneously to cover all of the eastern plains along with parts of southern Colorado and the Western Slope.

The first is A High Wind Warning from 10am through 8pm.

alerts wind nutu chris1 Double Warning For Wind And Fire

The second warning is for high fire danger. Where in addition to the wind, humidity levels will be below 10 percent!

red flag warning Double Warning For Wind And Fire

 

 

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

