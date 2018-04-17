By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Wind is going to be a big issue for Tuesday for metro Denver and all of eastern Colorado. We have two separate warnings for strong winds and fire danger going on simultaneously to cover all of the eastern plains along with parts of southern Colorado and the Western Slope.

The first is A High Wind Warning from 10am through 8pm.

The second warning is for high fire danger. Where in addition to the wind, humidity levels will be below 10 percent!

