ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service is making changes to overnight camping in part of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness in hopes that a popular natural hot springs area won’t get “loved to death.”

Starting this summer, visitors to the remote Conundrum Hot Springs who want to stay there overnight will need to reserve a spot to get a permit. The reservations will include a fee.

The hot springs are only accessible via a nine-mile hike from the Aspen area.

The permits through July 31 will be available starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Forest Service website.

Reservations will also eventually be required in the Four Pass Loop and Capitol Lake areas.

