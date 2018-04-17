Filed Under:Ballpark Neighborhood, Cherry Cricket, Coors Field, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver staple that’s been around for more than 70 years now has a second location.

cherry cricket opens ec raw 01 concatenated 120910 frame 0 More Modern Cherry Cricket Opens In Ballpark Neighborhood

(credit: CBS)

The Cherry Cricket opened up at 22nd and Blake Streets near Coors Field.

The restaurant has a more updated feel than the original location in Cherry Creek.

But patrons can find the same famous burgers and other menu options.

cherry cricket opens ec raw 01 concatenated 120910 frame 835 More Modern Cherry Cricket Opens In Ballpark Neighborhood

(credit: CBS)

Fans will also notice the second location has a huge fish tank just like the original location which was damaged by a fire in 2016.

cherry cricket opens ec raw 01 concatenated 120910 frame 12141 More Modern Cherry Cricket Opens In Ballpark Neighborhood

(credit: CBS)

“I grew up near the original Cherry Cricket. I’ve been going there since I was a little kid,” said Ben Hock.

Burgers will be made into the early morning hours – 2:30 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will be giving free frings for life to 50 guests who stop by opening week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s