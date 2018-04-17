(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver staple that’s been around for more than 70 years now has a second location.

The Cherry Cricket opened up at 22nd and Blake Streets near Coors Field.

The restaurant has a more updated feel than the original location in Cherry Creek.

But patrons can find the same famous burgers and other menu options.

Fans will also notice the second location has a huge fish tank just like the original location which was damaged by a fire in 2016.

“I grew up near the original Cherry Cricket. I’ve been going there since I was a little kid,” said Ben Hock.

Burgers will be made into the early morning hours – 2:30 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will be giving free frings for life to 50 guests who stop by opening week.