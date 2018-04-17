BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear found itself in need of police assistance after breaking into a car and getting trapped inside.
Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were called to a “vehicle trespass” on Conifer Hill Road on Monday.
“They were able to open the car door and safely let the bear out without anyone, including the bear, being harmed,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Officials didn’t share photos of what the inside of the car looked like after the bear got out, but they indicated the car was the loser in the encounter.
“Car 0. Bear 1,” the sheriff’s office commented.
Officials used the opportunity to remind the public that wildlife is active this time of year looking for food.
“Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a “hangry” bear,” the sheriff’s office stated.
They recommended the following tips for living with bears:
- Don’t feed birds while bears are active. Attract birds with water feeders, plantings and nest boxes instead.
- Store garbage in bear-resistant containers, enclosures or buildings.
- Put trash out the morning of pick up, not the night before.
- Keep bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked at night.
- Keep garage doors closed. Lock the door between the house and the garage.
- Don’t leave anything inside your vehicle that could attract a bear. That includes sun tan lotion, hand crème and air fresheners, along with empty food wrappers and packaging.
- Don’t leave pet food or empty pet food dishes outside. Store pet food in a secure enclosure.
- Put chickens and small livestock in a secure pen at night or electric fence their enclosure.
- Pick fruit and produce as soon as, or just before, it ripens.
- Unwelcome mats and electric fencing are proven ways to keep bears out.