(credit: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear found itself in need of police assistance after breaking into a car and getting trapped inside.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were called to a “vehicle trespass” on Conifer Hill Road on Monday.

“They were able to open the car door and safely let the bear out without anyone, including the bear, being harmed,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Officials didn’t share photos of what the inside of the car looked like after the bear got out, but they indicated the car was the loser in the encounter.

“Car 0. Bear 1,” the sheriff’s office commented.

Officials used the opportunity to remind the public that wildlife is active this time of year looking for food.

“Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a “hangry” bear,” the sheriff’s office stated.

They recommended the following tips for living with bears: