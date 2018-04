Thomas Moore (credit: Fort Collins Police)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A former nurse who groped patients in Adams and Weld Counties has pleaded guilty to doing the same thing in Nebraska.

Thomas Moore fondled patients while working as a nurse in Scottbluff in 2014 and 2015.

He has already been sentenced to 24 years for similar crimes in Colorado. Moore also faces charges in Larimer County.

The investigation continues.