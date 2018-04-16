(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of teachers skipped school, marched across the Denver metro area and gathered at the state Capitol on Monday morning to get their message across: more funding for schools.

Many wore red in solidarity to bring attention to school funding.

Some also carried signs that read, “There’s already a teacher shortage. Please don’t make it worse!” and

“How can we put students 1st if we put teachers last?”

Teachers from JeffCo schools joined Englewood School District teachers in their calls to action.

Englewood teachers planned to use personal days to go to the capitol. The large amount of teachers who called in on Monday forced the district to cancel classes, due to lack of substitute teachers.

Teachers said they wanted not only increased pay, but better funding for their facilities. Some said closing corporate tax loopholes and credits would help resolve some of the state’s funding issues.

The Colorado Education Association said teachers in Colorado, on average, spend more than $600 of their own money each year to provide for their students.