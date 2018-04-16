BREAKING NEWSBroncos Release Running Back C.J. Anderson
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Education Association, Englewood, Jefferson County, Local TV, Public Education, State Capitol
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of teachers skipped school, marched across the Denver metro area and gathered at the state Capitol on Monday morning to get their message across: more funding for schools.

Many wore red in solidarity to bring attention to school funding.

teachers2 Teachers Skip School, March To Call For More Funding

(credit: CBS)

Some also carried signs that read, “There’s already a teacher shortage. Please don’t make it worse!” and
“How can we put students 1st if we put teachers last?”

teacher walkout 1 Teachers Skip School, March To Call For More Funding

(credit: CBS)

Teachers from JeffCo schools joined Englewood School District teachers in their calls to action.

Englewood teachers planned to use personal days to go to the capitol. The large amount of teachers who called in on Monday forced the district to cancel classes, due to lack of substitute teachers.

teacher walkout Teachers Skip School, March To Call For More Funding

(credit: CBS)

Teachers said they wanted not only increased pay, but better funding for their facilities. Some said closing corporate tax loopholes and credits would help resolve some of the state’s funding issues.

teacher walkout 2 Teachers Skip School, March To Call For More Funding

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Education Association said teachers in Colorado, on average, spend more than $600 of their own money each year to provide for their students.

teachers walkout Teachers Skip School, March To Call For More Funding

(credit: CBS)

teachers walkout 1 Teachers Skip School, March To Call For More Funding

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s