LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– Stormy Daniels will be appearing at a gentlemen’s club in Denver this summer.

Daniels, who has made headlines in regards to her scandal with President Donald Trump, will be performing at the Diamond Cabaret on June 1 and June 2 for her “Make America Horny Again.”

The adult-film actress says she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet about it as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.