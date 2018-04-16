John Galvin (credit: CBS)

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released more details about the deadly avalanche that killed a member of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

According to the CAIC, John Galvin and another skier started their day on April 8 at the Aspen Highlands Ski Area.

They wanted to go into the backcountry until ski patrol finished avalanche mitigation work nearby.

Around 2 p.m. the two heard a collapse.

Galvin apparently yelled, “We’re going for a ride!” before being carried away in the slide.

Galvin, 57, was a 30-year veteran of Mountain Rescue Aspen.

The other skier survived.