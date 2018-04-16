  • CBS4On Air

Denver Housing Authority, Denver Housing Market, Marijuana In Colorado, Michael Hancock

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city officials are thinking about raising the marijuana sales tax in order to pay for more affordable housing.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock proposed doubling the affordable housing funding from $15 million to $30 million a year.

gettyimages 612287440 City, Mayor Propose Pot Tax Hike To Generate More Affordable Housing

Cannabis flower on display at Lightshade, a marijuana dispensary on 6th Ave in Denver. (credit: Vince Chandler/The Denver Post)

The proposal also calls for a $105 million funding surge for affordable housing in the next five years.

affordable housing mixup 10pkg transfer frame 0 City, Mayor Propose Pot Tax Hike To Generate More Affordable Housing

(credit: CBS)

“More resources are key to addressing this challenge. The Housing Authority has been a trusted partner in building and preserving high quality affordable homes for those who need them, and this partnership will allow us to do more, faster for residents who are working hard and need support,” said Hancock.

The marijuana sales tax could go up from 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

