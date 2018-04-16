DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city officials are thinking about raising the marijuana sales tax in order to pay for more affordable housing.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock proposed doubling the affordable housing funding from $15 million to $30 million a year.

The proposal also calls for a $105 million funding surge for affordable housing in the next five years.

“More resources are key to addressing this challenge. The Housing Authority has been a trusted partner in building and preserving high quality affordable homes for those who need them, and this partnership will allow us to do more, faster for residents who are working hard and need support,” said Hancock.

The marijuana sales tax could go up from 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.