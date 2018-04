PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Parker plan to voice their opinions about a proposed waste and recycling transfer station.

The construction would happened near Chambers Road and Grasslands Drive.

Some neighbors are against the plans voicing concerns about rats and the smell that would be coming from the site.

Those trying to keep the facility from coming are appealing to their council members to get the zoning of that land changed.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Parker Town Hall.