DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos tries to break free from Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have released running bank C.J. Anderson, the NFL announced on Twitter Monday.

Anderson is coming off the best season statistically in his career. The veteran running back broke the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the first time against the Kansas City Chiefs in December.

gettyimages 856442480 NFL: Broncos Release Running Back C.J. Anderson

This comes days before the NFL draft on April 26. The Broncos have the fifth pick overall.

In 2016, the Broncos matched an $18 million, four-year offer from the Miami Dolphins to keep Anderson, who was a restricted free agent and was tendered at the low level.

 

