Filed Under:Cape Canaveral, Falcon 9, Florida, NASA, Rocket Launch, SpaceX, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest planet-hunting spacecraft is poised for a launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The Tess satellite will scan almost the entire sky, staring at the brightest, closest stars in an effort to find any planets that might be encircling them. These mysterious worlds beyond our solar system, called exoplanets, could harbor life.

Scientists expect Tess to discover thousands of rocky and icy planets and gas giants, maybe even water worlds and places defying imagination — possibly even a twin Earth. Bigger and more powerful observatories of the future will scrutinize these prime candidates for potential signs of life.

tess infographic poster 300dpi NASAs Newest Planet Hunting Spacecraft Prepared To Launch

(credit: NASA)

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off with Tess at 4:32 p.m. MT. The name Tess is short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s