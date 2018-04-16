In this episode of our Gravity Assist podcast we explore how the new planet-finder launching today, @NASA_TESS, will look at more than 200,000 of the brightest stars beyond our solar system to search for planets ranging from Earth-sized to gas giants: https://t.co/Tjk1eHN2i1 pic.twitter.com/xPx0snvbgx — NASA (@NASA) April 16, 2018

Scientists expect Tess to discover thousands of rocky and icy planets and gas giants, maybe even water worlds and places defying imagination — possibly even a twin Earth. Bigger and more powerful observatories of the future will scrutinize these prime candidates for potential signs of life.

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off with Tess at 4:32 p.m. MT. The name Tess is short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

Falcon 9 and @NASA_TESS are vertical on Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Weather is 80% favorable for today’s launch at 6:32 p.m. EDT, 22:32 UTC. pic.twitter.com/eEgVxT24No — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2018

