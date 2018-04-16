Scientists expect Tess to discover thousands of rocky and icy planets and gas giants, maybe even water worlds and places defying imagination — possibly even a twin Earth. Bigger and more powerful observatories of the future will scrutinize these prime candidates for potential signs of life.
A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off with Tess at 4:32 p.m. MT. The name Tess is short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.
