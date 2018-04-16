Leonard Allen (credit: CBS)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Broomfield say a man fled from court on Monday after he learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities say Leonard Allen, 28, caused a three car crash, left that scene after he stole a city vehicle.

The truck belonged to the City and County Broomfield Parks Department.

The vehicle has the CCOB logo on the doors. He was last seen in the area of Interstate 25 and Highway 7.

Please call Broomfield police at (303) 438-6400 if you see Allen or the stolen parks department vehicle.