  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMLiving Biblically
    9:00 PMScorpion
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broomfield, Broomfield Parks Department, Broomfield Police, Leonard Allen, Local TV
Leonard Allen (credit: CBS)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Broomfield say a man fled from court on Monday after he learned there was a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities say Leonard Allen, 28, caused a three car crash, left that scene after he stole a city vehicle.

The truck belonged to the City and County Broomfield Parks Department.

The vehicle has the CCOB logo on the doors. He was last seen in the area of Interstate 25 and Highway 7.

Please call Broomfield police at (303) 438-6400 if you see Allen or the stolen parks department vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s