By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Warm air will work across Colorado today along with some gusty south and southwest wind.

The strongest winds will be found on the western slope where a wind advisory is in effect.

Due to the ongoing drought that means we are concerned for the potential of new wildfires.

There is a little mid and high level moisture out there so you’ll notice occasional clouds working through the region today. There could even be a few rain and snow showers in the higher mountains.

Tuesday a Pacific cold front will move across the state with slightly cooler temperatures and a few scattered rain or snow showers. It will help create a lot of wind as it passes by.

Wednesday and Thursday look rather quiet and seasonal across the state but then a new storm will arrive on Friday and it threatens to bring widespread rain and snow.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.