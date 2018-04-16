  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Fire Danger, Local TV, Red Flag Warning

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday winds have been quite strong across western and southern Colorado. This has elevated the fire danger in those areas to start the week.

alerts fire nutu11 Fire Danger Threat Will Expand For Tuesday

Winds will be getting stronger and stronger over Colorado by Tuesday morning. With high pressure moving out and a cold front whipping in.

Winds across the entire state have the potential to blow as high as 50 to 55 mph during the day on Tuesday. Adding more real estate to the fire danger area.

extra1 Fire Danger Threat Will Expand For Tuesday

The wind producing cold front will expand the fire threat northward as close to Denver as Parker, Elizabeth and Bennett.

extra2 Fire Danger Threat Will Expand For Tuesday

Winds should weaken for Wednesday and Thursday.

 

