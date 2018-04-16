(credit: CBS)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 2018 lineup for Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre has been released.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens the season on May 15, followed by “The Grand Budapest HOtel” on June 11.

Teen comedy, “The Heathers” will show on June 18, and “The Big Lebowski” follows on July 19.

Adam Sandler fans can catch “Happy Gilmore” on July 23, and the 80s classic “The Goonies” plays on August 7.

The final movie showing will be 2018’s blockbluster hit “The Black Panther” on August 13.

Tickets go on sale on Friday are $15 for general admission.

LINK: Film On The Rocks 2018 Lineup