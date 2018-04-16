  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public School District and Colorado State University are coming together to help high school students with special needs.

equine therapy 5sotvo transfer frame 557 Equine Therapy Helps Students With Special Needs Learn New Skills

(credit: CBS)

The two groups are offering a unique class on equine therapy.

The students are able to groom, take care of and ride the horses at the National Western Livestock Complex with a therapist nearby.

equine therapy 5sotvo transfer frame 797 Equine Therapy Helps Students With Special Needs Learn New Skills

(credit: CBS)

Instructors say it helps the students learn new stress management and communication skills.

“We are looking at the skills students have and the skills that they need to be ready for jobs, to improve their independent skills and horses was a great opportunity for them to use the metaphor of working with the horses to explore some of these things,” said Sarah Hammer, a social worker with DPS.

equine therapy 5votz transfer frame 699 Equine Therapy Helps Students With Special Needs Learn New Skills

(credit: CBS)

The program is open to students between 18 and 21 years old.

