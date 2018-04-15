DENVER (CBS4) – Ski areas including Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Snowmass and Vail closed for the season on Saturday.

Those at Vail went out with a Colorado-style “pond skimming” party.

Skiers and snowboarders came down the mountain and tried to skim across a pond on their ski equipment.

Most fell a little short.

“You just got to relax and just be confident, you know?You got to believe you can make it across, and you just got to make sure you’re nice and forward. You gotta send it!” said Casey Cope.

Cope was one of the lucky ones to make it all of the way.

