(credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a plane crash on Sunday.

The aircraft crash landed near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Officials say three passengers were on board; one was taken to the hospital.

That victim is expected to be okay.

Details about why the plane crashed or who the passengers are have not been released

Firefighters say fuel from the aircraft was leaking at the scene, but they were able to contain it.

Police say Tutt Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours.