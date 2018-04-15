Filed Under:Bradley Kottke, Local TV, Sloan's Lake Neighborhood
DENVER (CBS4) – The Sloan’s Lake neighborhood held a vigil following the deadly shooting of a man in broad daylight.

The vigil is part of a stand against gun violence in that community.

Bradley Kottke was murdered in March while coming home from the grocery story in the middle of the afternoon.

There were no witnesses and police are still looking for any leads.

Community leaders say research shows when communities come together, they can take back their neighborhoods.

“This is Harkness Heights up here, and they had a 100 percent participation in neighborhood watch committees, and they 100 percent rid themselves of crime. How powerful is that? Here we are in Sloan’s Lake, and it’s rather red. It shows me we don’t have enough participation in our community,” said A.J. Steinke.

“We had to come together as a neighborhood to come together and say we are not going to put up with this type of violence in our neighborhoods,” said Cindy Snalam.

Police officers joined the vigil to show they support the efforts to keep each other safe.

