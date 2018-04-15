LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home on Timberline Road in Fort Collins where they found a 27-year-old man shot and wounded.

The SWAT team moved in and tried to find the suspect inside, but they found out the suspect had already left before deputies arrived.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.