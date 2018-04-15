  • CBS4On Air

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting on Saturday.

foco shooting swat transfer frame 0 Man Found Shot, Deputies Search For Suspect

Deputies were called to a home on Timberline Road in Fort Collins where they found a 27-year-old man shot and wounded.

The SWAT team moved in and tried to find the suspect inside, but they found out the suspect had already left before deputies arrived.

foco shooting swat transfer frame 480 Man Found Shot, Deputies Search For Suspect

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

