By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a windy start to the weekend conditions today will be much calmer around the state.

It’ll be a dry Sunday despite clouds on the increase by this afternoon. We can’t rule out a few light rain or snow showers across the higher terrain.

Monday will be even warmer but the wind will return by the afternoon as a new weather maker moves into Nevada and Utah.

It will bring some cloudy and cooler weather for Tuesday along with the chance for some light rain and snow showers.

Looking even further ahead we could see a bigger storm system by Friday into Saturday so stay tuned!

