(credit: ThinkStock)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the hospital after arresting a man Saturday night.

Officials say Eric Guerin did not pull over for deputies near Garfield Avenue and 57th Street when they say they observed traffic violations.

Deputies started chasing the suspect and tracked him to a home on Crescent Drive in Loveland.

When deputies tried to arrest him, they say Guerin resisted, resulting in the deputy’s injuries.

The deputy is expected to be okay.

Details about what charges Guerin faces have not been released.