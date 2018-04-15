NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Crime scene tape at the funeral for former "Bachelor" contestant Gia Allemand at Trinity Grace Church on August 22, 2013 in New York, New York. Allemand passed away on Wednesday, August 14th of an apparent suicide. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman who was waiting for a bus. (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities are investigating a double homicide after police found the bodies of an elderly couple at their home in El Paso County.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies around 2 a.m. Saturday after being asked to check on the couple.

Few details have been released.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release the names of the victims and no arrests were made.

The home is in a remote area of the county.

