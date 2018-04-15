  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capitol Peak, Climbing, Fort Collins, Horsetooth Half Marathon, Jake Lord, Local TV, Running
(credit: CBS4)

By Joel Hillan

FT. COLLINS (CBS4) – A small group of Coloradans including Stephen Small ran the Horsetooth Half Marathon in memory of their friend Jake Lord.

“We thought we would all run this and it was a good way to honor him and do something good while we are at it,” said fundraising organizer Stephen Small.

half marathon 5 Friends Honor Late Climber By Running, Raising Funds For Mountain Trails

Stephen Small (left) and friends of Jake Lord. (credit: CBS4)

Jake died last July in a hiking accident on his way to the summit of Capitol Peak.

As they run, they are raising money for the Colorado 14ers initiative, a nonprofit out of Golden. They work on trail construction projects on Colorado’s highest peaks to make them safer.

knife edge 4 heather and will rochfort Friends Honor Late Climber By Running, Raising Funds For Mountain Trails

A climber approaches Capitol Peak’s Knife Edge in this undated photo. (credit: Heather and Will Rochfort)

“A big part of why our friend was killed was because he got off route on one of the more difficult 14ers, Capitol Peak. So we thought that by raising money for this nonprofit that money will go directly back into the trail system and help keep people safe when they are recreating in the back country,” said Small.

So far Team Jake been able to raise over $8,000. Their goal is to get to $10,000.

half marathon 3 Friends Honor Late Climber By Running, Raising Funds For Mountain Trails

(credit: CBS4)

“He would be stoked,” Small said. “He would be really happy we think.”

A fun way to remember Jake, while at the same time creating a legacy in his honor.

half marathon 4 Friends Honor Late Climber By Running, Raising Funds For Mountain Trails

(credit: CBS4)

LINKS: Jake Lord’s GoFundMe Page | Colorado Fourteeners Initiative

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s